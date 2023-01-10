Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $270.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

