Aspiriant LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $142.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

