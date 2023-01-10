Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 580,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 95,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

