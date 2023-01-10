Aspiriant LLC Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $209.69 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

