Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.