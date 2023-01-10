Aspiriant LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 270,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $428.20 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

