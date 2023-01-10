Aspiriant LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after purchasing an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after buying an additional 128,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

