Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 153,855 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,855 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in GSK by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GSK by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of GSK by 102.5% in the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 202,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

