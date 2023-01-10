Aspiriant LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $184.86.

