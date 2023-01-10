Aspiriant LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

