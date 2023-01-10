Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

