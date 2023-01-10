Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

HBAN opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

