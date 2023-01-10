Cambiar Investors LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

