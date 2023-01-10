Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE BDX opened at $252.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

