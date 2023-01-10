Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 458,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

