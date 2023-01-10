EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $773,000 Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $113.36.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,119.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,119.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,850 shares worth $3,488,774. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

