Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62.

