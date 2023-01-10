EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

GO opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,971.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $65,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $220,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,587.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,473 shares of company stock worth $1,683,472 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

