EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Raises Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.48 and a 1 year high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

