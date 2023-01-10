EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

