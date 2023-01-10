EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,652 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $631,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 69.1% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.