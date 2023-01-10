Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

