Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

