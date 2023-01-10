Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s previous close.
SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.
Summit Materials Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of SUM opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.
Institutional Trading of Summit Materials
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.