NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Outperform at KGI Securities

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

