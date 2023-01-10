Barclays Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $324.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $347.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.29.

Paycom Software stock opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

