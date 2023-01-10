Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:A opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

