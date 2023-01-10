Barclays Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $36.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZI. UBS Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.