Spinnaker Trust Sells 405 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

Shares of HUBB opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

