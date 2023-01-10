Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 4.7 %

CRM stock opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $239.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,598,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,486 shares of company stock valued at $26,203,499. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.