Spinnaker Trust Sells 357,046 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,046 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.