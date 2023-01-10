State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $39,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,208.41 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,896.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.