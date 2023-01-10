Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 156,701 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.