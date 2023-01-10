State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $38.73 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.06. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.