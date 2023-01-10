State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.42% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

