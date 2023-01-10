State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,502 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 822,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BSX opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.