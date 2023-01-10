American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,054 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after acquiring an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,812 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.17.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

