State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AON by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

NYSE:AON opened at $306.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

