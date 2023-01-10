Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

