Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Public Storage worth $27,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 116.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 339,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.21 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.