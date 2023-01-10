State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,745.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 815,772 shares of company stock worth $84,558,735. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

