Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

