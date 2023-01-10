AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 23.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,337 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,441.75 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,465.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,298.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,578.81.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.