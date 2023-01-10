HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.05.

NYSE:HCA opened at $249.79 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

