State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,841 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after buying an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,209,000 after buying an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,166,000 after purchasing an additional 378,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of -273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $167.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,291 shares of company stock worth $46,552,011. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.