Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,358,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,210,000 after purchasing an additional 834,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

