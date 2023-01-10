State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,264 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $22,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

