Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SEA worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 174.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

