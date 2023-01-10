State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 714,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 22.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.