State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 9,840 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

