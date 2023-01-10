State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,644 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

